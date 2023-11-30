NIT (National Institute of Technology) Srinagar has instructed all of its hostel boarders, both boys and girls, to vacate the hostels on the premises of the institutions. A circular dated November 30, Thursday, released by the administration requests the students to "vacate the hostels with immediate effect due to declaration of Winter Vacation for students from November 30".



Situation of unrest

Earlier on November 29, a notification was issued by the Registrar of the NIT Srinagar, Atikur Rehman, suspending all academic activities including classes, examinations, and administrative work.



Reason for suspension of classes

As per PTI sources, NIT Srinagar was rattled by subsequent protests over a student's social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The protestors further demanded stringent action against the non-local student who had been sent home on leave, officials informed.



The protesting students had blocked both gates of the institution located in the Nigeen area of the city and raised slogans inside the campus.



The main cause of the protest was later discovered to be objectionable content on social media, though the video was not the student's own, taken from YouTube, informed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi, late Tuesday, November 28.