The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) logo will now include its 'Tamso ma Jyotirgamaya' motto and be registered for patenting, an official said today, Thursday, November 30.

A decision to modify the university's old, unregistered logo to include the 'Tamso ma Jyotirgamaya' motto was unanimously passed in a meeting of the Executive Council, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit told PTI.

"We are not making any changes. The old logo was not registered. We are registering the same logo with our motto, (it was) passed unanimously by the Executive Council," she said.

The meeting was held on November 24.

Meanwhile, the administration has undertaken roof water proofing of several hostels that were facing leakage issues.

"Repair and renovation work is underway at several hostels, the academic building and staff quarters and tenders have been floated for the same," Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar Ravikesh told PTI.

"Roofwater proofing is being done in several hostels," Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association President DK Lobiyal said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) last year allocated Rs 28 crore to Jawaharlal Nehru University for various projects, including work on structural repair and renovation of academic buildings, hostels and staff quarters.

The repair and renovation work was assigned to the Central Public Works Department.