The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur, has announced that it will set up the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research in collaboration with JM Financial, an integrated and diversified financial services group. The centre will provide scholars in finance and related disciplines access to world-class resources.

The JM Financial Centre for Financial Research at IIM Udaipur will engage in academic research in finance and related disciplines, conduct annual workshops, and industry talks, and partner with the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector and regulatory bodies for action research and seminars. The centre will have an advisory board with experts from BFSI, financial technology sectors, and academia.

Once the centre becomes operational, it may offer an elective course on M&A or other areas in the MBA programme, as mutually agreed. IIM Udaipur will also conduct studies on areas that are mutually agreed between IIM Udaipur and JM Financial.

The centre has been supported by JM Financial as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. This collaboration is special as it coincides with JM Financial group’s 50th anniversary this year.

As a part of the collaboration, the JM Financial Merit Award of Rs 3 lakh will be awarded every year to the best Finance student of the IIM Udaipur MBA programme.