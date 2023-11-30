The decision to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the students accused of anti-India sloganeering on a university campus in Srinagar during the Cricket World Cup final, is now backed by a senior BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader, as per PTI reports.



Former Deputy CM calls for stricter punishment

"We fully support the administration's move to invoke UAPA in case of anti-India sloganeering by some students ... The dispensation cannot allow bids to incite revolts and rebellion," said BJP member Kavinder Gupta.



Gupta who is also the former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that the accused students displayed a disregard for the laws of the land and posed an open challenge to the integrity and sovereignty of the country. He also criticised Kashmir-based political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, for supporting the accused students.



He further added that the administration should take stern action against these students who are involved in anti-national activities.



What took place?

Students of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, were arrested after the police investigated a complaint filed by a non-local student who alleged that his college mates had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans after India lost the final match and the cup to Australia.