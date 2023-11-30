Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), BS Bhalla released a comprehensive study titled Advanced Grid-Scale Energy Storage Technologies, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee under the leadership of Prof Arun Kumar in the presence of Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance and Prof KK Pant Director, IIT Roorkee, at Atal Akshaya Urja Bhawan, MNRE, New Delhi on November 29, 2023.

This innovative initiative explores diverse energy storage solutions vital for India's sustainable energy future.

This study explores diverse grid-scale energy storage solutions crucial for India's sustainable energy future and addresses critical aspects of the power sector, emphasising the need for a resilient and sustainable energy landscape in India. It puts forth actionable recommendations to enhance renewable energy integration and improve grid-scale energy storage efficiency, marking a significant step towards achieving India's renewable energy goals.

These findings underscore the need for proactive policy measures, regulatory frameworks, and strategic investments to propel the adoption of advanced grid-scale energy storage technologies. The study, a collaborative effort between MNRE and IIT Roorkee, sets the stage for informed decision-making and transformative initiatives in India's renewable energy landscape.

The unveiling of the Advanced Grid-Scale Energy Storage Technologies study represents a significant stride in India's commitment to fostering innovative and sustainable energy practices.