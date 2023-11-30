Students of Classes VI and VII of the Government High School in Palamathi Hillock, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu are living in three makeshift rooms, constructed with halo blocks and asbestos roofing, due to the lack of new building for these students, according to The New Indian Express.



As per reports, the school was upgraded from a government middle school to a high school in December 2014. Earlier the school functioned as a middle school, having a total of 70 students covering from Classes I to VIII.



Later, the functioning of the school was divided into a government elementary school, from Classes I to V with a current enrollment of a total of 37 students, and a government high school, covering Classes VI to X with over 150 students.



Inception of the problem

The problem that ensued after the division was the housing of the students as both schools were housed on a single school premises, equipped with only six classrooms apart from makeshift rooms to accommodate the students from both schools.



As per a report by The New Indian Express, the students of Classes VI and VII were made to sit outside the main school building but within the premises using three makeshift classrooms.



The science lab, library, computer lab, and staff room share a single space. It is also alleged that the proposal for the school building is still pending due to land issues, and hence, giving rise to more problems due to scanty space for students to study.



In conversation with The New Indian Express, a Class VII student narrates his ordeal, "During summer, it is too hot and in the rainy season, the rain falls on us due to the side which is open in these makeshift rooms, compelling us to adjust inside the permanent classrooms without considering our class-wise."



The educational body claims that they have been consistently requesting the construction of the school building on survey number 284 since 2014, but they allege that their requests are still pending.



P Kumaravel Pandian, the Vellore District Collector said that the officials have been directed to take the necessary steps to allocate land for school construction.



"We will make sure that the students get a new building to pursue their education," said the collector.