The Delhi University (DU) may offer special relief even to students who have exhausted all their opportunities for special chance examinations as granted/as may be granted by the varsity. This issue of special relief will be taken up at the academic council meeting scheduled for today, November 30, Thursday, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The council will consider making provision for special moderation for students facing adverse circumstances that hinder their ability to complete the course within the stipulated span period resulting, in the entire duration spent pursuing the course going to waste.

There is a provision of a period for completion of degree programmes in the university within which students must complete their degree programmes. With the implementation of the NEP UGCF 2022 (National Education Policy Undergraduate Curriculum Framework), there is now some relief available for students who are unable to complete the degree course within the specified span period.

In such instances, they are eligible to receive a certificate or diploma, as applicable, even if they fail to complete the full degree programme. Furthermore, here, a span period of seven years is provided for degree completion.

As per the points listed in the agenda items, the situation becomes particularly challenging for students who have passed all course requirements except for a single paper, due to the adverse circumstances faced by student/s preventing them from completing the degree. In such cases, the university may consider granting special moderation for a single left-over paper, as stated above.

This provision may provide for special moderation, exclusively for those students who have a single remaining paper, to the extent of a maximum of 10 marks. This special moderation may be in addition to any moderation already applied to that paper.

This provision may exclusively be made applicable for students who have passed all course requirements except for a single paper, preventing them from completing the degree, subject to the satisfaction of the university after careful consideration of the reasons submitted by the student. This special relief may be extended even to students who have exhausted all their opportunities for special chance examinations as granted/as may be granted by the university.

As per another proposal

Meanwhile, according to another agenda item, students at DU may now be able to take 40% of the semester courses online after the varsity listed the UGC's online learning platform, Swayam, as an agenda item at its academic council meeting scheduled for November 30.

The proposal for online teaching was also floated in 2019 in the academic council and accepted the adoption of UGC regulations, 2016 and recommended its approval at the university's Executive Council. The Academic Council agenda document has pointed out that "the higher education institutions may allow only up to 40 per cent of the total courses, being offered in a particular programme in a semester, through the online credit course, through the Swayam platform".