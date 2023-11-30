A petition seeking recovery of an amount of over 30 lakhs over admission to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 29. The woman had allegedly given the man the amount to secure her daughter's admission in the MBBS course at one of the premier institutes of medicine. The Judge of the court deemed that the seats of these colleges were not for sale, as per PTI reports.



Judge Jasmeet Singh after observing the situation refused to grant any relief to the woman, as she had "perpetuated an illegality", and the law would not further entertain such requests as it is unlawful, immoral, and against public policy.



The court added that thousands of students spend hours preparing for the entrance exams at AIIMS, and the seats are not for sale.



"Appellant may be gullible but the court can't come to the assistance of a person who has perpetuated an illegality," said the court.



Easy way out?

The man had allegedly lured the woman into giving him money to secure a seat for her daughter and claimed to have "contacts" with the health minister and officials at the institute.



The court further observed that the students desirous of seeking admission to AIIMS, study almost 18 hours a day and bribery is a form of cheating.



"If by paying Rs 40 lakh you are able to get a seat, what is going to happen to our country? The facts of the case paint an abysmal picture," the court said and contended that the decision passed by the court held no illegality.