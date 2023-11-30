Birla Global University (BGU), Bhubaneswar celebrated its sixth Annual Convocation for the PG 2021-23 and UG 2020-23 batch students at its campus in Bhubaneswar on 25 November 2023. Chairman -Mahindra Defence & Aerospace, Mahindra Agri & Micro-irrigation, CIE Automotive India &President Society of Indian Defence Manufactures graced the occasion as chief guest.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, Padma Shree awardee and international sand artist graced the ceremony as the guest of honour. The university bestowed the honorary degree of DLitt (Honoris Causa) on these two illustrious individuals for their distinguished contributions in their respective fields Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson, Birla Global University and Birla Academy of Art and Culture presided over the convocation ceremony.



Jayashree Mohta, addressing the gathering, said that the university has made several landmark achievements over time in placements, and academics thus, leading to a surge in the number of students opting for BGU to pursue their professional courses.



Sriprakash Shukla congratulated the students who received their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. He stressed the importance of understanding the balance that needs to be maintained between personal and

professional life.

“One must understand the importance of working in a team as a colleague and arrive at a collaborative approach among the team members," he said. He further emphasised that one must be looked up to as a

dependable person especially in an organisation.

The convocation was inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony followed by the welcome address by Prof (Dr) PP Mathur, Vice-Chancellor, Birla Global University and the presentation of the Annual Report of the university.

The chairman and the esteemed guests presented the degrees and gold medals to the students.

Dr BK Das, Registrar, BGU conducted the convocation ceremony. The convocation was attended by the members Board of Governors, Board of Management, faculties, students and parents.