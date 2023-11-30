The escalating significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially generative AI, has fuelled a huge demand for professionals with AI skills. Though people are optimistic about AI, they fear whether the new technology might steal their jobs, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Experts at a session on AI Unleashed - At the Cross-Section of Innovation, Regulation and Society, held as part of Bengaluru Tech Summit, said AI will never take away your jobs, but will create more jobs as people with specialised AI skills are the need of the hour.

Prithvijit Roy, MD and Lead Global AI Hub, Accenture said AI has been there for over two-and-a-half decades now. But for the past year, it has gained prominence due to ChatGPT.

"We are very fortunate that there is so much work happening in AI. India is a destination for all global work," he said.

Panelists discussed AI's evolution driven by data, transforming businesses to be more AI-driven, with a simultaneous focus on compliance and risk reduction.

Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, elaborated on various measures taken by the Indian government for accessible and risk-free AI and regulation. He said IT services companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech are training their employees in AI skills.

Experts said AI enhances education and breaks language barriers, but challenges persist in terms of monetisation. AI will play a significant role in agriculture and healthcare, they said.

In another session on the use of AI in sustainability, experts highlighted how sustainability poses a significant challenge while offering substantial opportunities.