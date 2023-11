The head teacher of a co-educational school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has been arrested on charges of molesting 16 girl students, a report by IANS stated.

The matter came to light when the girls lodged a complaint on the portal of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The children said the teacher bribed them with candies to indulge in improper acts.

Taking cognizance of the matter, NCPCR member Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal visited the school for a probe and recorded the statements of the survivors and prima facie found the charges against the accused, Rajesh Kumar, to be true.

The teacher has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and molestation charges under the IPC, following a complaint lodged by the cook of the school, Ruby Devi.

The cook said she had informed another teacher about the alleged harassment.

The district’s basic education officer has also suspended the accused, added IANS.

A three-member team headed by a basic education officer (BEO) level officer is further investigating the case. Further information is awaited on the matter, the officials informed.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashishekhar Singh told IANS, “The headmaster, who was absconding since the FIR was filed, has been arrested."