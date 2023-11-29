The National Medical Commission (NMC), today, Wednesday, November 29, issued a letter to the Health Department of Manipur, directing them to make alternative arrangements for conducting classes and examinations for the displaced medical students of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Churachandpur Medical College (CMC) and SHIJA Medical College, Manipur.



To recall, a protest was staged on November 21 by Kuki-Zo medical students from Manipur, who were displaced to medical colleges in Kuki-majority Churachandpur for safety reasons after violence broke out between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos in May. The November 21 protests were held because they were not permitted to write their examinations.



The students had raised concerns that despite the National Medical Commission (NMC) having no objection to displaced students appearing for university exams from their parent college or a different institution, they were denied to sit for their MBBS Phase-1 examinations.



In the letter issued to the Commissioner cum Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Manipur, the NMC directed the state authorities to allow the displaced students from JNIMS, RIMS, CMC and SHIJA Medical Colleges to continue classes in online or hybrid mode at Churachandpur Medical College, Manipur. Moreover, it added that the examinations for these students should also be arranged in the same institute.



The letter also added that the state authorities may make an arrangement for the utilisation of displaced faculty at the CMC Medical College. Moreover, they have also been directed to ensure the completion of clerkship/practicals at different district hospitals for these students.



External examiners are to be arranged by the university or state authorities from outside Manipur as deemed fit for conducting exams physically, the letter added.



These special arrangements are temporary in nature and shall be applicable for a period of one year or till the situation in Manipur becomes normal.