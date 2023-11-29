A video of Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar reprimanding a woman over her question about 'delay' in teachers' recruitment went viral on social media on Tuesday, November 28.

The incident took place in Beed city, Maharashtra, on Monday, November 27, when the minister was meeting some candidates for school teacher's posts.

As per a report by PTI, Kesarkar, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, later said in his reaction that the woman was not following discipline during the interaction.



Viral video

In the viral video, the woman, apparently aspiring to be a government school teacher, is heard asking the minister about the 'delay' in the recruitment process, and saying they are tired of waiting.

There was no advertisement about recruitment, she was heard saying, while the minister replied that every district has been instructed to issue an advertisement.

The woman interrupted him and asked when the advertisement would be issued.

Kesarkar then told the woman that if she continued to behave in an undisciplined way, she could not get a government job.

"I am as strict as I am affectionate. For me, my students are important. You are worried about the job and for that I made available 30,000 jobs but if you teach the same indiscipline to students, then I won't accept it," the minister said.

As she continued to speak, the minister warned that he would seek out her name and ask the officials to disqualify her.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule criticised Kesarkar over the incident, and said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should rein in his ministers. Kesarkar should apologise to the woman, she said in a social media post.