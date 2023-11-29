More than 50 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates, who claimed to have qualified for the 2014 TET examination, staged a protest before the APC Bhavan in the Salt Lake area in Kolkata, demanding they be called for interview immediately.

A Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate official said around 10 demonstrators were briefly detained for obstructing vehicular traffic near APC Bhavan.

The official said that around 50 protestors suddenly assembled in the middle of the road and tried to proceed towards the APC Bhavan building, but they were quickly dispersed by the force, reported PTI.

Those who refused to budge were bodily lifted and taken in waiting vehicles for obstructing traffic and preventing police from discharging their responsibilities, the official said.

The detained primary teaching job aspirants were released later in the day, PTI added.

The issue has been continuing for over two years as hundreds of TET candidates claimed that they were bypassed in the interview despite having qualified for the test and that their names omitted from the panel.

The protest on Wednesday was also preceded by a two-day sit-in by TET candidates in the area 10 days back.

"We will come back till our demands are met. The government and police cannot crush our movement," Dalia Santra, one of the protestors, said.