Registration for the JEE Main 2024 (Joint Entrance Examination) for Session 1 closes tomorrow, Thursday, November 30, 2023. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the online portal to fill up the registration form closes tomorrow. Aspiring candidates wanting to attempt the examination can submit their forms on jeemain.nta.ac.in.



Other details

Candidates have the option to apply for either one or both sessions of the JEE Mains exam 2024. To appear for just one session, a candidate has to pay only the exam fee for session 1, but such candidates will have the opportunity to apply again when the session 2 application window opens.



The exam is scheduled to occur between January 24 and February 1, 2024, and will consist of three papers: Paper 1 for BTech programmes, Paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture, and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning.



The duration of the exam is three hours, except for those appearing for a joint exam for BArch and BPlanning, which is for a total of three hours and thirty minutes.



The exam city information slips for the first session will be issued by the second week of January. The admit cards will be released on the NTA website three days before the actual date of examination.



Here are the steps to register for the JEE Mains 2024 exam (session 1) -



1) Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in



2) Enter your details such as name, mobile number, and email address



3) Fill in the other personal and educational details



4) Upload scanned images of your photograph and signature



5) Complete the process of payment



6) Download the confirmation page for future reference