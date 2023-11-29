The Indian Institute of Art & Design (IIAD) in association with Kingston School of Art, Kingston University, UK, is accepting applications for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Renowned for its creative and studio-based design and management programmes, IIAD provides a distinctive design education that goes beyond traditional boundaries. The institute stands at the forefront of education by seamlessly integrating emerging disciplines and future skills, to suit the dynamism and competitive standards of the global design industry.

The institute provides a range of courses at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

In the undergraduate programme, students can pursue studies in Fashion Design, Communication Design, Interior Architecture and Design, Fashion Business Management, and Fashion Communication.

At the postgraduate level, the institute offers a specialised programme in Fashion Business Management. Under the guidance of a distinguished faculty comprising industry experts, acclaimed designers, and accomplished practitioners, IIAD fosters the next generation of designers through a comprehensive and holistic approach to education.

In 2023, the Institute achieved an outstanding 94% placement rate, collaborating with 250+ esteemed industry brands to offer exceptional placement and internship opportunities.

IIAD students secure placements at prestigious brands including IBM, Cognizant, Bain & Co, Yuj Design, Square Boat, WNS Global, Boat Infoedge India, Yatra, Ambience Décor, Design Plus Architects, PLUGD Fab India, House of Masaba, 11:11, Bewakoof and more, spanning diverse sectors such as technology, design, and retail.

The college has announced December 10, 2023, as the deadline for round one. The entrance exam will be held on December 16 and 17, 2023. The academic session for the upcoming batch is scheduled to commence in August 2024.

Link to apply: https://apply.iiad.edu.in