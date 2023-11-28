As the Telangana State Assembly elections have been scheduled for November 30, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Hyderabad on November 29 and 30, the Hyderabad District Collector informed in a tweet on Tuesday, November 28.



"In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023. Regular activities resume on 1 Dec 2023," the tweet reads.



Previously, on November 27, Monday, several schools in Hyderabad declared a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Meanwhile, the state government has placed Guru Nanak Jayanti under General Holidays in the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023.



This year some school students also received an additional holiday for Diwali in Hyderabad. Many schools in the city decided to declare November 13, Monday, as a Diwali holiday as Diwali fell on Sunday, November 12. However, other schools decided to remain open on November 13. Notably, Diwali is listed under General Holidays as well.



As per news reports, in the upcoming month, schools in Hyderabad will be shut for at least two days, except Sundays. The holidays fall on Christmas and Boxing Day, which are celebrated on December 25 and 26, respectively. Meanwhile, the Christmas vacation will last five days for missionary schools in the city, from December 22 to 26.