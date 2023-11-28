In Kanataka's Rantavalalu village, located in the Madhugiri taluk of Tumkur district, a group of parents staged a protest inside a school today, November 28, demanding action against a teacher who has allegedly misbehaved with female students. The accused teacher is known to be Lakshmikanth.

The parents claimed that Lakshmikanth came to the school in an inebriated state and misbehaved with the girls. They also alleged that he used to lure schoolgirls with money, and by claiming that he knew their fathers. The accused allegedly told them that he was friends with their fathers and sexually harassed them, as per a report by IANS.

After finding out about the protest, the education department officials rushed to the spot. The parents who were staging the protest confronted them, demanding that the accused teacher must be immediately transferred and action should be initiated against him.

In Goa...

Two similar incidents have also been reported in the neighbouring state of Goa today. Goa Police have arrested a teacher and booked another for assaulting minor students in two different incidents in Bicholim taluk of North Goa.

“In one incident, a lady teacher who assaulted a female student from Class VIII was arrested after the mother of the victim complained in this regard. This incident had taken place on September 9,” the police said.

“In another incident, a lady teacher who assaulted a male student at a primary school has been booked under section 323 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Section 8 (2) of the Goa Children Act,” the police informed.

The police officials added that the two accused are yet to be arrested. Both cases are under investigation, as per a separate report by IANS.