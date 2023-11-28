The 31st convocation ceremony of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) which took place over four days, on November 18, 19, 25 and 26. More than 7,000 graduated during the course of this ceremony.



The chief guests for each of the days were:

Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, SM, VSM, Director and Commandant, Armed Forces Medical Colleges, Pune

Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Government of India

Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)

Vinod Easwaran, MD & CEO, Jio Payments Bank, Mumbai



Addressing the students, Prof Sitharam said, " As we all know we are living in exciting times in this Digital Era. The world is fast changing with disruptive innovations impacting every sphere of our lives. The education sector is no exception. The implementation of NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 has given impetus to the education sector and will boost activities in higher education."



The convocation address was followed by the conferring of degrees and an award ceremony. Madhavi Pai (Kasturba Medical College, Manipal) and Bhavna Choudhury (Manipal School of Architecture and Planning) were felicitated with the Dr TMA Pai Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing Student of their respective institutes.



Among the university delegates were Dr HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE; Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice-Chancellor, MAHE; Vasanti R Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust; and Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE.