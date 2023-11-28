Yet another student suicide has been reported in Kota, Rajasthan. On Tuesday, November 28, police informed that a 20-year-old NEET aspirant was found hanging in his rented accommodation in the city.

The victim has been identified as Faureed Hussain, a native of West Bengal's Birbhum district. He had been preparing for the medical entrance exam at a coaching institute in Kota for around a year, and was living in the rented accommodation in Wauf Nagar since July this year, as per a report by PTI.



Some other students from nearby coaching institutes also lived in the same house. Hussain was last spotted in the afternoon hours of Monday, November 27. When he did not come out of his room till 8 pm, his friends called him but he did not open the door. Following this, they informed the house owner, who called the police.

Police rushed to the spot and broke the door open to find the youth hanging, Circle Inspector at Dadabari police station Rajesh Pathak said. "No suicide note was found in the room and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Post-mortem will be done after his parents arrive," he added.

This is the 25th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year. On September 18, a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET, ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance. It was the second suicide case that month. In August, six coaching students had died by suicide, as per PTI.