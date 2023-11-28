The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has asked the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) administration to file a report within two weeks after investigating the circumstances under which the tech fest stampede took place, which left four students dead and around 60 students injured.

In this regard, the commission has registered a case and also asked to check the security breach angle. Commission member VK Beena Kumari sent a notice to the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aluva, and the CUSAT Registrar, as per a report by ANI.

The action is based on a complaint alleging security lapses in the university, according to officials. The complaint alleged that there was only one door to enter the hall. Having only one door in the 2,500-seating auditorium was a mistake. There was no police security.

Human rights activist Guinness Madasamy also demanded that precautions be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. Earlier, CUSAT Vice-Chancellor Dr PG Sankaran on Monday, November 27, said that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the tech fest stampede incident, as per ANI.

"Today (November 28), we chaired a meeting on this incident. We formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident. They will look into the aspects of the incident. They will also give suggestions that we can follow in the future," VC Sankaran said. He further stated that a safety audit will be conducted on campus.

"We have also decided to take care of all the medical expenses of the injured people. We have also decided to conduct a safety audit. Guidelines will be formed to avoid such incidents in the future. The current Principal of the School of Engineering Dr Deepak Kumar Sahu will be replaced by Dr Shobha Cyrus. She will take charge from tomorrow (November 29)," he said, as per ANI.