Three students of Morarji Desai Residential School, located in Karnataka's Dodda Pannanda Halli village, in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) region, fell ill after drinking water kept in the school's administrative block. They complained of vomiting and uneasiness, and are currently being treated at Kolar RL Jalappa Hospital.

The school falls under Kamasamudram Police limits. Police suspect foul play behind the incident and have commenced the investigation from different angles. KGF Superintendent of Police KM Shantharaju visited the residential school, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that two boys of Class X and one boy of Class IX drank a small quantity of water which was kept in the administrative block in a cane container. After drinking the water, all three students felt uneasy and vomited immediately. They were taken to Bangarpet Government Hospital, and later shifted to RL Jalappa Hospital for better treatment. They are responding to the treatment and are stable," Shantharaju informed.

The senior police official office added that the preliminary investigation has indeed revealed foul play behind the issue, however, a detailed investigation would throw more light on it. The police have seized a packet of poison used to kill animals from the premises. Meanwhile, the allegedly contaminated water will be sent for lab testing, as per TNIE.

A case under Section 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in connection with this incident. Police sources said it is suspected that all is not well among the staff members of the residential school, and perhaps a particular member was being targetted through the alleged poisoning, as students never usually drank water from the administrative block.