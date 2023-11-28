Established with a vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation, and sustainability for the knowledge society, the University of the Future NIIT University (NU), hosted its 15th Annual Lecture at the university campus at Neemrana, Rajasthan. World Chess Champion Vishwanathan Anand was the chief guest on the occasion. Also present were Rajendra Pawar, Founder; Vijay Thadani, Co-founder; and Prof Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University.

On this significant occasion, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand delivered an inspiring address on Shaping a Beautiful Mind in today's dynamic world. Education should go beyond textbooks, it's about nurturing minds that can navigate the complexities of the world with resilience and creativity, emphasised Anand. His insights into the parallels between chess strategy and mental agility captivated the audience, comprising students, faculty, and distinguished guests.

The theme, Shaping a Beautiful Mind, resonates with the vision of NIIT University, that was conceptualised by Rajendra S Pawar, who collaborated with the foremost thought leaders of our country, to create a new model of higher education that fosters original thinkers, innovative problem-solvers and inspiring leaders. The 15th Annual Lecture stressed promoting intellectual growth and inspiring learners to pursue excellence in all facets of life.

Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NIIT University, said, "We are privileged to have Vishwanathan Anand as our chief guest for the 15th Annual Lecture. His words on the importance of a beautiful mind align perfectly with our vision of NIIT University. We believe in shaping not just careers but individuals who can contribute meaningfully to the society."

Prof Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University said, "The Annual Lecture series is a cornerstone of NIIT University's commitment to holistic education. Vishwanathan Anand's insights have added a unique dimension to this year's event, encouraging us all to reflect on the beauty of a well-nurtured mind. We are grateful for his presence on this special occasion.