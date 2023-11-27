Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi as its paired institute, with the support of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), was the Nodal Centre to bring youngsters from diverse backgrounds of the state of Telangana together to have an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the local cuisines, lifestyle, handicraft, cultural and other aspects of the Uttar Pradesh under the Yuva Sangam (Phase – III) initiative.

Yuva Sangam initiative, a brainchild of the Government of India under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme, aims to strengthen the bonds between youngsters from diverse states, fostering unity and understanding among our nation's vibrant young minds.

During the visit hosted by BHU, the Telangana team will visit various iconic places in Varanasi and around and interact with different stakeholders. The visits include those to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ramnagar Fort, Ganga Ghats, Sarnath, and the like, said Prof Anil Kumar Tripathi, Director - Institute of Science and Chairperson of the Coordination Committee, BHU Varanasi, during a press conference.

The core objective of Yuva Sangam is to offer our youngsters a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas:

- Paryatan (Tourism)

- Parampara (Traditions)

- Pragati (Development)

- Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect)

- Prodyogiki (Technology)