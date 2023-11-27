A student of Class IV was allegedly attacked by three of his classmates with a geometry compass at a private school in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The child was attacked 108 times during a classroom fight, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Pallavi Porwal said today, Monday, November 27.

The school falls under the Aerodrome police station limits. Taking cognisance of the incident, CWC has asked for the investigation report from the police, as per a report by PTI.



“The case is shocking. We have sought an investigation report from the police to find out the reason for the violent behaviour of children of such a young age. The CWC will counsel children and their families in connection with the incident and find out whether the children play video games that contain violent scenes," Porwal said.

Meanwhile, the victim's father has alleged that the boy sustained scars from the attack that occurred at around 2 pm on November 24. “My son narrated the ordeal when he returned home. I still do not know why he was treated so violently by his classmates. The school management is not providing me with the CCTV footage of the classroom,” he added.

A complaint has been lodged about the incident at the Aerodrome police station, the parent stated. Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Singh Chauhan said that the victim underwent a medical examination after the complaint was lodged.

All children involved in the incident are below 10 years of age, and appropriate steps are being taken as per the legal provisions, he added, as per PTI.