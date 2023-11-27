On Sunday, November 26, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid his last respects to Sara Thomas, the student who died in a stampede during a tech-fest at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). The student's mortal remains were brought to Alphonsa School in Thamarassery where the CM and other ministers offered condolences.

The stampede happened during a music tech festival on Saturday, November 25, evening. Four people died in the incident, later identified as Athul Thambi, a native of Koothattukulam; Ann Ruftha from North Paravur; Sara Thomas from Thamarassery; and Alwin Thaikattusherry. Except for Alwin, all others were second-year students at CUSAT, as per a report by ANI.

"This happened around 6.50 pm. When I arrived here, three to four students were taken to the hospital. It was drizzling. Students rushed in through the only entrance and due to steep steps, they fell over each other, leading to a stampede," Jalsan, an eyewitness to the whole situation at the university, said.



According to the police, 16 injured people have been discharged from the hospital so far. Ministers P Rajeev and R Bindu visited the site of the incident on the morning of Sunday, November 26. Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindu has directed the principal secretary of higher education and the varsity's vice-chancellor to submit their inquiry reports on the incident, as per ANI.