A 25-year-old medical student was found dead with severe head injuries on Sunday, November 26, in the basement of the old boys' hostel of Rama Medical University in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Today, November 27, over 50 students of the private varsity are being questioned by the police over the matter.

The victim has been identified as Sahil Saraswat, a resident of Mathura. He was a second-year MBBS student, residing at the Old Boys Hostel. He shared rooms with a third-year MBBS student, as mentioned in a report by IANS.



“A security guard found Saraswat’s body and police were informed. Police and FSL team reached the spot, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination,” Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

"We found two deep injury marks on Sahil's head and efforts are on to determine whether the incident is of murder or an accident. It has been decided to get the postmortem examination done by a panel of three doctors," Tiwari added, as per another report by PTI.

Tiwari further said that he has given instructions to ensure that the entire autopsy process is videographed. According to forensic team members, the victim was probably hit by a heavy object. A broken liquor bottle and a cigarette box were also found in the basement.

As per the preliminary probe, the victim was alive till about 1.45 am. “Cops are scanning CCTVs in the college. Saraswat was last seen active at 1.45 am and no one was seen entering the hostel premises. Police are questioning the students of the hostel block,” the JCP said.

It has been found that Saraswat had celebrated his birthday with his friends on Saturday (November 25) night. It is suspected that the student died in the wee hours of Sunday. The guard, Jai Singh, went to switch off the lights in the electric panel located in the basement of the hostel where he found Sahil’s blood-soaked body.

When they reached the hostel, Commissioner of Police RK Swarnkar and DCP West Vijay Dhull found Saraswat's body lying in a pool of blood near the stairs. About 50 students, including women, who interacted with the victim on the party night are also being questioned, as per IANS.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666