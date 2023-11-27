A 19-year-old student of the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara, also known as Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Basara (RGUKT, Basara), pursuing Electrical and Electronics Engineering, died by suicide on Sunday, November 26. His body was found inside the campus, located in Telangana's Nirmal district.

The victim has been identified as Ramati Praveen Kumar. He was known to have taken an outpass from the institute management for going back to his hometown, Nagarkarnool, to cast his vote for the upcoming assembly elections, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the police, the student's body was found in the morning. While going to their classes after having breakfast, the students saw Praveen hanging from a fan through the window. As soon as they saw him, they informed the management, which later informed the police.

Praveen’s body was shifted to the Bhainsa area hospital and his parents were informed about his demise. He is known to have been disappointed by his mother’s death and his father’s remarriage. He is also known to have made a phone call around 11 am to his brother-in-law before taking the extreme step.



Basara Sub Inspector K Ganesh said that he would file a case after receiving a complaint from the student's family members. Meanwhile, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Vice-Chancellor V Venkat Ramana has expressed his condolences, as per The New Indian Express.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666