A 16-year-old intermediate student from Ashok Junior College, Hyderabad, allegedly died by suicide at the college hostel. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and is being investigated by the city's Chikadpally police.

According to the police, no suicide note has been found, and the precise reason behind the student's death is yet to be ascertained. However, the victim's parents have blamed the college management, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

It is reported that the deceased student had not been attending classes for a couple of days and the management had failed to check on him. Sources added that the parents are demanding an explanation and claiming negligence from the management.

The student was a native of the Bhadrachalam district. He resided in the college hostel. The victim was found dead in the hostel room and his roommates immediately informed the management. When they moved the body to a nearby private hospital, he was declared brought dead. It is now being alleged that the management moved the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, his parents were informed about the incident, and they sent their relatives as it would take time for them to reach Hyderabad. They looked over the procedures upon reaching the city, as per The New Indian Express.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666