Girls, whose family income falls below Rs 1.8 lakh per annum, will now receive free education in both private and government schools in Haryana. This was announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, November 26.

In addition, the state government will also cover half of college fees for girls hailing from from families with income ranging from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum. The fees for private colleges, where applicable, will be borne by the Haryana government, the chief minister added, as per a report by PTI.

He made these announcements during the Jan Ashirwad rally organised at Samalkha in the Panipat district, according to an official statement. After declaring several other development plans for his state, the chief minister emphasised the state's appeal for investment, focusing on education, health, security, self-respect, self-reliance, service, and good governance.

However, two days ago, the Punjab and Haryana High Court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the government for non-maintenance of basic infrastructure in the schools. The court also directed the principal secretary and director of secondary education to complete various projects and provide the required amenities within a strict timeline.

The court was hearing a plea filed in 2017 by one Amarjeet and other villagers from Kaithal who had approached the court demanding that the safety of students be ensured. The matter pertained to a school functioning from a dilapidated building that had already been declared unfit and dangerous for students, as per a report by Hindustan Times.