In an unfortunate incident, a junior resident doctor of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu was allegedly attacked by attendees of a patient on November 26, Sunday. Talking this to X (formerly known as Twitter), Resident Doctors Association (RDA) - GMC Jammu unit said, "Assault on doctors on duty at gmc jammu where a duty resident was assaulted by a dozen of attendants. No action is taken till..the question is whether FIR is lodged or not.."



Speaking to EdexLive, the injured junior resident (JR), who wished to stay anonymous, said, "Fortunately, I don't have a fracture though I have sustained wrist, knee and ligament injuries." As per the junior resident, the incident took place at around 8-9 pm on November 26 when a patient, who is supposedly a close aide of a hospital staff nurse, was being treated for a foot injury.



The patient had over 15 attendees waiting when she was getting her injury dressed. The attendees ended up in a scuffle with the junior resident allegedly regarding the treatment. As per sources from the RDA, few attendees among the group were noted to be under the influence of alcohol.



Giving more details, a representative of RDA said, "It has been more than 18 hours since that incident occurred and yet the attackers have not been held and no institutional FIR has been lodged." The representative, who is a senior resident of the same college, further stressed that, "If institutional FIR is not lodged, we will shut down our services."



RDA



In a statement issued by RDA today, November 27, it said, "If the demand for an institutional FIR is not met promptly, they will initiate widespread protests until justice is served. This includes a complete halt to emergency services until assurance is provided that the perpetrators are dealt with appropriately."



Additionally, by calling on the administration to "prioritize the safety of healthcare providers and ensure a secure working environment in the hospital premises", it said, failing to do so "may lead to severe consequences affecting not only the medical fraternity but also the healthcare services provided to the public."