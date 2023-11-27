Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Sunday, November 26, that comprehensive education reforms will be introduced in the upcoming academic session next year. The CM added that his government was committed to providing quality education to students in the state.



The "comprehensive reforms" include providing education in English as the medium of instruction from Class I in government schools. "The state government is also going to launch a guest faculty teachers policy to overcome the shortage of teachers," Sukhu added, as per a report by PTI.

This announcement is a reiteration of Sukhu's earlier announcement on November 23, in which he had mentioned that English-medium education in government schools was a poll promise he was committed to delivering. Then, the chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in partnership with Conve Genius, an EdTech social enterprise, as per a report by The Statesman.

He had also announced that his government would provide funds to complete the under-constructed Atal Adarsh schools. "For enhancing the capability, the teachers would be sent abroad for exposure visits," he had added.

The Vidhya Samiksha Kendra is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven data repository centre. It is aimed at improving the learning outcomes of students in schools across Himachal Pradesh.