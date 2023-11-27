In a shocking incident, a Class XII student was beaten and urinated on by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident, which took place in Meerut, has gone viral on social media.

After the video surfaced on the internet, a police case was lodged and a person was arrested. In the video, the men can be seen drinking and beating the victim, and then one person urinated on him. The victim can be heard pleading with them not to record his humiliation, as mentioned in a report by IANS.

The incident took place on November 13. The victim initially did not inform his family about the urination. "He was visiting his aunt on the occasion of Diwali when these men accosted him, took him to a lonely place, and beat him up. Then they urinated on him," the student's father said.

The attackers included two of his friends, his family has alleged. "They threatened to kill him if he revealed any of this. My son is still in shock," added his father, who works as a lineman in the electricity department.

On the night of the incident, the family was worried after the boy failed to return from his aunt's house. He turned up the next morning, bruised and battered, but only told his parents that he had been beaten up. He revealed the rest when the video surfaced a few days later.

An FIR has been filed against seven people, four of whom have been identified. "The main accused has been arrested," a police official said, as per IANS.

Of the seven accused, two were his friends and the other two were acquaintances. The cause of the fight is still not known, however, it has been found that the family earlier lived in the Jagriti Vihar area, where the student had come in contact with some of the accused.