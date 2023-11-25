West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Chairperson Sudeshna Roy has urged teenage students of Kolkata schools to make the children of workers in their houses aware of their rights. The same was announced in a release by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The chairperson said the students must take it upon themselves to ensure the well-being of the children of domestic help, cook or drivers at their homes.

"These children are mostly first-generation learners. Teenage students should make them aware of their rights," she said, while participating in an online discussion with school students, reported PTI.

The programme was organised by UNICEF and Rotary International.

UNICEF's West Bengal Chief Amit Mehrotra said the UN agency and Rotary International will work together to provide psychological support to students facing stress due to academic pressure.

Mehrotra requested parents to be more empathetic towards children facing academic stress and arrange for their psychological support.

UNICEF communication specialist Suchorita Bardhan underlined the need to listen to children's voices while framing policies for them, the release said.

In the online discussion, students spoke about the academic pressure-induced stress they go through and voiced concern over the perils of child labour, added PTI.