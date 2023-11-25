In the current competitive job market, the need for advanced skills to be employable in any industry is crucial. However, over 55.6 per cent of students in Tier-II cities in India including major cities in Karnataka such as Belgaum, Raichur and Mysuru said that their colleges don’t provide enough opportunities for internships and industry projects stated a report in The New Indian Express.

For females, the statistics are much higher as 58.3 per cent said they don’t have enough support from colleges.

A recent survey conducted at the end of October 2023 showed that 33.46 per cent of students feel there is a lack of relevant job opportunities for their selected courses. Another 18.49 per cent believe that they don’t have sufficient practical experience and inadequate guidance by professors (17.12%) are the major challenges students face while searching for jobs post completing their degrees.

The survey was conducted with a diverse group of 24,000 students from Tier-I and Tier-II cities across the country, titled From Campus To Corporate: Mapping The Landscape Of Student Employability In India by Edupull that helps students from Tier-II cities and local languages upskill for the job market.

The report in which 58 per cent were between the ages 18 and 24 years suggested that educational institutions should consider regional differences in employability confidence, internship availability, and practical skills.

Interestingly over 30 per cent of females in Tier-II cities of the nation such as Belagum, Durgapur, Siliguri, Coimbatore, Salem, Nellore and more wanted to opt for companies based on the reputation of the company surpassing the job role or position offered.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rohan Rai, Co-founder, of Edupull and an alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi said, “We see a lot of differences in confidence levels and the lack of opportunities, despite students in Tier-II cities saying that they are more skilled and employable in the current market. This is because the institutions based there don’t have the right exposure or networks to offer.”

He added that there is not enough career counselling happening in Tier-II cities and there is a need for academia and industries should recognise the variation in soft skills. Other issues such despite the internet penetration not many have access to the right information or the guidance needed.

“Changing this will ensure that students are well-rounded and equipped with the communication, teamwork, and interpersonal skills demanded by the job market,” read the 30-page report.