In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy died of electrocution while playing cricket in Siddarama Colony of Dharwad, Karnataka, on Saturday, November 25.



The victim has been identified as Shreyas Shinnura, a Class X student from Dharwad district of Karnataka, as per a report by PTI.



His friend, who tried to rescue him, also sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.



According to police, the boys were playing cricket on the rooftop of their house on Friday evening, November 24, when Shreyas came in contact with an electric wire while catching the ball.



Despite being immediately rushed to a private hospital, Shreyas succumbed to his injuries today, Saturday, November 25.



Ashoka Shinnura, the victim's father, explained that the victim boy, his only son, had returned from school at 5 pm. He spent some time on his mobile before going out to play cricket with his friend.



"After 10 minutes, people called me out, and when I reached there, I found Shreyas injured with injuries on his hand to the abdomen. We rushed him to the hospital but unfortunately, he couldn't survive," he said.



The Dharwad police have taken up the case and further investigation is currently underway, PTI added.