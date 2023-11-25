More than 300 students of Delhi University (DU) have complained to the Examination Branch regarding an alleged glitch in the subject/course mapping on the Samarth portal, due to which, they are facing issues in filling out their examination forms.

The postgraduate students enrolled in the first semester of MA, MSc, and M Com courses, including a few visually impaired students, are facing issues in selecting their course or subject on the portal in order to fill out the examination forms, while the university's Examination Branch had set November 24, Friday (which was yesterday), as the deadline for the same.

"These students have been running from pillar to post since October, seeking help from various offices concerned to be able to fill out their examination forms on the Samarth portal. However, little information or assistance was provided to them. The students feel harassed due to this lack of coordination amongst the offices of different departments," Maya John, Assistant Professor, Jesus Mary College, told PTI.

While the university has now extended the last date for submitting the examination forms to December 5, John alleged that the issue has still not been resolved.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, John highlighted the issue and requested to revise the deadline and resolve the “long-standing issue” in subject/course mapping on the portal.

"It is a sincere request that these subject/course mapping issues be ironed out with the Samarth team, and the deadline for the Examination Branch be revised in light of the concerns shared," the letter dated November 24 read.

The university should look into these complaints and the recurring issues on the Samarth portal to ensure that students don't face problems in the future, she said.

Meanwhile, Ajay Arora, Officer on Special Duty(OSD), Examination, told PTI, "The issue is being faced due to wrong filling of enrollment numbers by students. The DUCC will look into this matter and will have to manually correct the enrolment number. It will take a day or two to rectify the enrollment number as our administration has to cross-check the details of these students with their bank account details."

Samarth is a cloud-based centralised portal for all higher education institutes and students to ease the admission processes and manage examinations.