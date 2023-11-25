A proposal to install 10,786 CCTV cameras in 786 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools across Delhi will be tabled in the next House meeting, an official statement said on Friday, November 24.

The proposal outlines the plan to appoint around 3,000 security guards at the MCD schools through the GeM portal, the statement further added.

The CCTV cameras will be installed in Shahdara North, Shahdara South, Civil Lines, City SP, Karol Bagh, Narela, Keshavpuram, Rohini, Southern, Western and Central and Najafgarh areas, said a report by PTI.

According to the statement, the former Southern and Eastern corporation had installed 15 CCTV cameras in each of the 399 schools. However, out of the 529 schools in the erstwhile northern corporation, only four CCTV cameras were installed in 120 schools each.

MCD has proposed to fill the gap and install 15 CCTV cameras in each school, added the PTI report.

The civic body will install 8,010 dome CCTVs and 2,776 bullet cameras, the statement said.

Last month, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that her government has initiated efforts to transform the education system in the MCD-run schools at an “accelerated pace” and teachers are being provided opportunities to learn from the best schools across the country.