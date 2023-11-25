At Young Ideathon, an event organised by the centre for student entrepreneurs, students from two Delhi government schools have secured an incubation grant of Rs 1 lakh for their innovative products.



Students of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar and BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Sector 11-Rohini were among the top 10 at the event where around 1.5 lakh students from across schools in India and abroad had participated, reported PTI.



"The first team from RPVV, Surajmal Vihar, TranQR, is working on a QR-based smart attendance system in schools that can replace manual registers. Team Ahilya from BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, Sector 11-Rohini who have created an app prototype for children with special needs (visually impaired, hearing impaired and autistic children) which can help them explore surroundings and learn through various activities," a statement from Delhi government said.



"Teams TranQR and Ahilya have been chosen among the top 10 student startups from schools in India and abroad," it said.



Delhi Education Minister Atishi said the young entrepreneurs have shown that there is no dearth of talent in Delhi government schools, added PTI.



She said that the Delhi government launched programmes like Business Blasters in its schools with the intention to prepare entrepreneurs for the future.



“Students of Delhi government schools have left behind students of some of the most prominent private schools globally in this challenge," she said.