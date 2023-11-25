A 22-year-old man sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl in Bengaluru in the Jayanagar police limits around 6 pm on Wednesday, informed officials.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's parents, the police have arrested the accused, who resides in the same locality, The New Indian Express reported. The police have booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred when the girl's parents were away at work. The family members of the victim along with other women from the locality staged a protest outside the residence of the accused, demanding stringent action against him.

The video of the protest posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) went viral. One of the protestors in the video says the accused must be hanged and there is no security for women, added TNIE.

The accused has been identified as Saravana, a labourer, staying at Shakambari Nagar in Jayanagar. After the incident, he is alleged to have returned home. When women started protesting in front of Saravana's house, his mother and sister argued with the protestors supporting him.

The accused allegedly covered the girl's mouth with his hand when she had gone to a shop near her house and dragged her to a narrow lane. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her by covering her in a cloth. The owner of a shop witnessed the incident and informed the girl's father.

The Jayanagar police have arrested the accused. Further investigations are on.