A second-year intermediate (Class XII) student in Narsampet town of Warangal district, Telangana, killed himself by hanging on Wednesday, November 22, after losing money in an online game.

Prashanth M was an 18-year-old second-year intermediate student at a local private college, reported The New Indian Express.

Narsampet Circle Inspector (CI) S Ravi Kumar said that upon examining Prashanth's mobile phone, It was discovered that he had incurred substantial financial losses while indulging in online games. It is learnt that despite resorting to loans through online apps, he ended up losing Rs 30,000.

A suicide note was found at the scene in which Prashanth apologised to his father, Sai Baba, for losing money in the game and expressing fear of further financial repercussions.

Sai Baba alerted the police and registered a case under Section 174 CrPc. Prashanth's body has been moved to Narsampet government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

CI Ravi Kumar urged the youth to steer clear of online betting platforms. He emphasised the importance of parental vigilance, urging parents to closely monitor their children's online activities to shield them from potential fraud and betting risks.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666