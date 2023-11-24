At Sree Vidyanikethan International School (SVIS), the inauguration of India's first Shakespeare Garden, nestled at the heart of its campus, was held on November 23, Thursday. This thoughtfully cultivated and nurtured garden is SVIS's homage to the legendary poet, Shakespeare, fostering a love for literature and nature while enriching students' educational experience.

Inspired by the enchanting worlds depicted in Shakespeare's plays and sonnets, SVIS's Shakespeare Garden is a vibrant representation of his work. Designed as a haven for both learning and contemplation, the garden boasts an array of flora and fauna, each carefully selected to represent the Bard's multifaceted creativity. Visitors will find themselves immersed in a sensory journey, where fragrant blooms and lush greenery echo the poetic eloquence of Shakespeare's verses.

The garden features thematic sections, each dedicated to a specific play or theme from Shakespeare's vast repertoire. From the romantic allure of Romeo and Juliet to the magical mystique of A Midsummer Night's Dream, every corner of the garden transports visitors into the captivating universe of Shakespearean drama.



Commenting on the development, Varalaxmi, English teacher at SVIS, said, “Through the Shakespeare Garden, we aim to foster a deep connection between students and Shakespeare's timeless works. This nurtures their appreciation for the arts, cultivates a lifelong love for literature, and creates a space where contemplation and creativity thrive, enriching SVIS's educational journey.”