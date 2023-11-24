The Skilled Online Games Institute (SOGI) has joined forces with prestigious academic institutions, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, and National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), to spearhead a groundbreaking initiative focused on illuminating the uncharted territories of the $3 billion skilled online games industry, stated a press release from SOGI.

Recognising the critical need for informed decision-making, SOGI aims to eliminate the "knowledge vacuum" surrounding industry policies by establishing strategic collaborations that generate authentic, research-backed insights.

In response to the infancy of the Indian online games sector and the consequent lack of comprehensive knowledge, SOGI is committed to becoming the central repository for all industry-related information. By leveraging partnerships with renowned institutions, the institute aims to bridge existing informational gaps, fostering an environment where regulators can formulate policies grounded in factual understanding rather than speculation, stated the press release.

The research collaborations between SOGI, IIT Roorkee, IIM Bangalore, and NUJS are poised to redefine India's gaming landscape, offering the much-needed data and insights required for informed decision-making. These partnerships aim to unlock the industry's potential, foster innovation, and cultivate a responsible and thriving gaming sector that contributes significantly to the nation's growth.