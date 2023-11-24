The Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University, Gurmeet Singh, has handed over office after his tenure came to an end.



Singh handed over the charge to the senior most faculty in the University K Tharanikkarasu who would hold the post of Vice-Chancellor as in charge, a release from the office of Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university said today, Friday, November 24.



As per a report by PTI, Singh thanked all the staff, students and employees of the university for their cooperation during his tenure as vice-chancellor of the university.



Gurmeet Singh assumed the office of vice-chancellor on November 29, 2017.



He got an extension, which ended on Thursday, November 23.



The release said that the Executive Council (EC) of the university constituted a two-member committee at its meeting on November 22 to form a search panel for the appointment of the new vice-chancellor of the university as required under the provisions of the Pondicherry University Act.



Steps were being taken to call for applications for the appointment of a new vice-chancellor, it added.



Pondicherry University, also known as PU, is a central research university located in Kalapet, Pondicherry in the Union Territory of Puducherry, India. It was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.