Following the allegations that a girl student was forcefully fed eggs by her teacher during the midday meal in a government school in Karnataka, the state has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The incident took place in Shivamogga when the father of the Class II student, who belongs to the Brahmin community, on Wednesday, November 22, wrote to the Education department claiming that the "act" of the school teacher had hurt their "religious sentiments".

The father also sought strict action against the teacher concerned and the headmaster of the school, added PTI.

In his complaint, the student's father said they had earlier informed the school authorities that they follow a strict vegetarian diet. Despite knowing this, he alleged, the teacher forcefully fed eggs to his daughter while midday meal was being served in the school.

After the complaint was filed, the Block Education officer (BEO) and the Midday meal attender visited the school on Thursday, November 23.

"As per the preliminary inquiry conducted, it has come to notice that the incident took place when midday meal was being served. A group of students was sitting in a row for meals. Just then, the teacher concerned asked the students who preferred to have eggs. So, this particular child also seemed to have raised her hands with the rest of her classmates and so was served egg. But, no students including this child in particular were forced to eat eggs," a senior education department official told PTI.

Parameshwarappa CR, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (Shivamogga), on the other hand, said that the student was not force-fed as per the information received by the officials.

“We have taken the issue very seriously. But based on the information we received, the student was not forcefully fed eggs. However, we will review the report submitted by the Block Education officer and take serious action against the teacher concerned if any violation of rules were found,” he said.