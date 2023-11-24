The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) registrar has been asked by the Disability Affairs department to initiate an inquiry into the accessibility issues faced by people with disabilities on the campus.



The Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities under the Disabilities Affairs Department has called for an inquiry, invoking Section 75 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.



The JNU authorities have been given 30 days to respond, PTI reported.



The order was issued after the department took cognisance of a news report that the JNU Campus was not disabled-friendly with inaccessible entrances, and absent ramps and elevators, all against the accessibility norms laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the news report stated. The report added that the absence of disabled-friendly infrastructure at the renowned university has made it difficult for people with mobility disadvantages to access the space.



Seeking clarification in the matter, the chief commissioner asked the JNU registrar "to get the matter inquired into and forward your comments on the above to this court within 30 days from the date of issue of this communication".



The order advises a thorough examination of the matter, considering relevant provisions of the act, other statutory regulations, and government instructions, including the Harmonized Guidelines and Standards, added PTI.