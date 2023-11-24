The Indian School of Business Executive Education (ISB) has announced an innovative programme for Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, a professional education company. The initiative introduces a one-of-a-kind programme meticulously crafted to shape the future leaders of financial strategy and presents a unique opportunity for those aspiring to excel in the evolving role of CFO.

An astounding 75% of CFOs have identified economic disruption as the most significant challenge of 2023, highlighting the pivotal role they play in guiding their companies through turbulent times. This growing reliance on CFOs as key decision-makers during economic uncertainties is a noticeable trend within the C-suite.

Additionally, 71% of CFOs in fast-growing enterprises are directing substantial investments into finance process improvements and digital transformation, further solidifying their commitment to driving efficiency and innovation in the financial realm.

The Chief Financial Officer Programme by ISB Executive Education and Imarticus Learning is an eight-month, online programme aimed at individuals aspiring to cultivate a strategic mindset, drive value creation, and lead as influential CFOs. Participants will have the unique opportunity to benefit from masterclasses led by distinguished Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), undergo leadership coaching, and earn the prestigious Executive Alumni status from ISB.

The programme has been tailored for professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience in financial leadership roles, following the completion of their qualifying education, preferably with a two-year master's degree from a recognised university.