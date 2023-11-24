Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday, November 24, inaugurated the Vidhya Samiksha Kendra, an AI-driven data repository centre to improve learning outcomes of students in schools across the state.

While inaugurating the data centre from his official residence in Shimla, CM Sukhu said that innovative reforms and advanced technologies are being introduced in the education sector to meet future challenges, reported PTI.

Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), a data repository, powered by SwiftChat AI (Artificial Intelligence), would enable technology and data-driven systemic change in all schools of Himachal Pradesh, the CM added.

The CM further added in a statement issued on Thursday, November 23, that the HP government intends to develop an education system in which students studying in government schools will feel proud and equitable with the convent school kids and many reforms in the education sector would be visible from the next academic session.

"Through the integration of AI technology and governance, the children will be equipped with powerful visualisations to enhance decision-making capabilities and improve learning outcomes. It will support all the students, teachers, and administrators with the right insights, content and updated information at the right time," Sukhu added.

The VSK will also help in remote monitoring of all key programmes in the education sector. It will present dashboards and reports for districts, blocks, and individual schools, the statement added.