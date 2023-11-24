An intern doctor and two students were expelled from government-run Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for six months today, Friday, November 24, over allegations of indulging in a drunken brawl at a bar.



The principal of the institute informed that the students have also been expelled from the GMCH hostel for lifetime, while disciplinary action has also been initiated against 15 other inmates of the same hostel.



As per a PTI report, GMCH Principal Dr Achyut Baishya said the trio was part of the fight at a city bar on Thursday night, November 23, as per their own admission, while 14 others had gone to the spot on receiving information of the incident.



"The intern doctor and three students had gone to the bar around 7.30 pm yesterday, where three of them had alcohol. One of the accompanying students only had dinner but did not drink. According to their own statements, an altercation started between them and the bar staff over bill payment," he said.



One of the injured students is undergoing treatment at GMCH, added PTI.



"They called up their hostel mates around 11 pm and 14 of the boys rushed there. But according to preliminary findings, the 14 boys were not involved in the fight," he said.



Dr Baishya said that based on confessions by the intern doctor and two students who had consumed alcohol, they have been expelled from the college for six months and from the hostel for a lifetime with immediate effect.



The fourth student who had accompanied them and the other 14 students who reached later have also been expelled from the hostel for three months with immediate effect, he added.



Dr Baishya also said that stricter punishment will be meted out to the students if the police, which has registered a case in this regard, find evidence of their further involvement.