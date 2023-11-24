A Pre-University College Principal in Bengaluru allegedly sexually harassed a Class XI girl student in his chamber, said officials today, November 24, Friday.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday, November 22, in a reputed college in Bengaluru, reported IANS.

After learning about the incident, the mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the Vyalikaval police station on the same day.

The police have begun the investigation and issued notice to the accused. The case has been filed under the provision of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (A) and the POCSO Act.

According to the complaint, the 40-year-old accused principal had called the 16-year-old victim to his chamber to discuss her internal marks during which he sexually assaulted her, IANS added.

The complaint mentions that the victim had scored less in the internal assessment. The accused in his chamber had told the girl that giving marks in internal assessment was in his hands and started to touch her inappropriately.

The victim resisted him and rushed out of his chamber. She then informed her parents who lodged the complaint.

A case has been booked against the PU college principal by Bengaluru police and further investigation is currently underway, the police sources further informed.

